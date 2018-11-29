POET Technologies (POETF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. POET Technologies had a negative net margin of 498.36% and a negative return on equity of 53.26%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

OTCMKTS:POETF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,337. POET Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on shares of POET Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th.

POET Technologies Company Profile

POET Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semi-conductor products in the United States, Canada, and Singapore. It offers optical light source products and photonic integrated devices for the sensing, data and tele communications, medical, instrumentation, industrial, defense, and security markets.

