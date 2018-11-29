Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on December 17th

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th.

Polaris Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Polaris Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Polaris Industries to earn $7.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

PII opened at $96.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.19. Polaris Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $137.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.29. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Saturday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Lake Street Capital set a $124.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.23.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

