Polymath (POLY) Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00003482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Upbit, Kyber Network and UEX. Polymath has a market capitalization of $43.25 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00794731 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00016831 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00001523 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00011438 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000613 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,787,107 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, UEX, Bittrex, Bitbns, Upbit, IDEX, Binance, Huobi, Ethfinex, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, Koinex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

