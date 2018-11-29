PonziCoin (PONZI) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $17.00

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. PonziCoin has a total market capitalization of $2,138.00 and $17.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PonziCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PonziCoin has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.30 or 0.02210617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00126365 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00197072 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $365.37 or 0.08565269 BTC.

PonziCoin Profile

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

Buying and Selling PonziCoin

PonziCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PonziCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PonziCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PonziCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

