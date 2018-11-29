Popular Inc (BPOP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th.

Popular has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Popular to earn $5.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

BPOP opened at $54.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.07. Popular has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $56.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $602.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.10 million. Popular had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Popular will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Popular news, insider Juan Guerrero sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $319,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BPOP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.88.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services primarily to institutional and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

