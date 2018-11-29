PopularCoin (POP) Price Down 30.8% This Week

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $333,292.00 and $46.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00792803 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00016822 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000979 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,846,527,976 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

