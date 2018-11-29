News coverage about FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) has trended positive on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR earned a coverage optimism score of 2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FANUY opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.13. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $30.42.

Get FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/positive-media-coverage-extremely-likely-to-affect-fanuc-ltd-japan-adr-fanuy-stock-price.html.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Oshino, Japan.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.