Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) Share Price

News articles about Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) have been trending positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Pangaea Logistics Solutions earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the shipping company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $135.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $95.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANL shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

