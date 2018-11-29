Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact SANDVIK AB/ADR (SDVKY) Stock Price

Headlines about SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) have been trending positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SANDVIK AB/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $20.18.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SDVKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Barclays downgraded SANDVIK AB/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

SANDVIK AB/ADR Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal-cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts and tooling systems; and mining and rock excavation equipment and tools, such as stationary and mobile crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, exploration drill rigs and tools, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools, rock drills, mining automation systems, bulk materials handling equipment, conveyor components, and parts and services, as well as breakers, demolition tools, and booms.

