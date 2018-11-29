Post Holdings Inc (POST) Stake Decreased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,562,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,959 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 2.35% of Post worth $153,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POST. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Post by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000.

Post stock opened at $94.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.03. Post Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $70.66 and a 12 month high of $101.43.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Post had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

POST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $111.00 price objective on Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

