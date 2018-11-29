PPG Industries (PPG) Upgraded at Citigroup

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research set a $114.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE PPG opened at $107.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.71. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $94.37 and a 12-month high of $122.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 122.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 43.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,306,000 after purchasing an additional 376,348 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,382,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,839,000 after purchasing an additional 64,576 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 273,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 176.0% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.