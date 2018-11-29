PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (PSK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.48.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Shares of PSK stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$17.77. 296,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$17.69 and a 12-month high of C$34.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 159.90%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in crude oil and natural gas businesses in Canada. The company holds royalty interests in properties located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal; and 7.5 million acres of GORR Lands.

