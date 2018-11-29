PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$17.82 and last traded at C$17.91, with a volume of 198042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.48.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.90%.

WARNING: “PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.82” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/prairiesky-royalty-psk-hits-new-12-month-low-at-17-82.html.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in crude oil and natural gas businesses in Canada. The company holds royalty interests in properties located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal; and 7.5 million acres of GORR Lands.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.