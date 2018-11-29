Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,313 Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,313 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 20.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 55.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Netflix by 8.5% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 185,832 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $69,562,000 after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix stock traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $277.96. The company had a trading volume of 101,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,769,694. The firm has a market cap of $116.27 billion, a PE ratio of 226.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.38 and a fifty-two week high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Goldman Sachs Group set a $470.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Netflix to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.99.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 99,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.25, for a total value of $36,781,914.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,781,914.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,150 shares of company stock worth $108,858,971. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

