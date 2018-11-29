Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Large Growth (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large Growth were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Large Growth alerts:

JKE traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.01. The stock had a trading volume of 617 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,200. iShares Morningstar Large Growth has a 1 year low of $152.24 and a 1 year high of $187.59.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,250 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large Growth (JKE)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/prime-capital-investment-advisors-llc-purchases-1250-shares-of-ishares-morningstar-large-growth-jke.html.

iShares Morningstar Large Growth Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large Growth (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.