Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 772 Shares of J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in J M Smucker by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in J M Smucker by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in J M Smucker by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in J M Smucker by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in J M Smucker by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $101.28 on Thursday. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $96.13 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.12). J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.09.

In other J M Smucker news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $166,110.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

