Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 89,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 232,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 66.36%. The company had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWO. ValuEngine upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Barclays set a $17.00 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point set a $16.00 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

In other news, CFO Brad Farrell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $57,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Siering purchased 3,500 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $50,435.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

