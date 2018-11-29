Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL (WIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL (BMV:WIP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL by 46.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,563,000 after acquiring an additional 108,184 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL by 27.6% in the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 161,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 34,924 shares in the last quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 102,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL by 4.3% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 85,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL by 9.3% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 70,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL alerts:

BMV:WIP opened at $51.96 on Thursday. SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL has a one year low of $54.05 and a one year high of $60.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.2341 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/private-advisor-group-llc-takes-position-in-spdr-s-tr-citi-intl-govt-infl-wip.html.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL (BMV:WIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S TR/CITI INTL GOVT INFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.