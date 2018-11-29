Proficio Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.2% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 103,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,673,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 198.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 24.2% in the second quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

MDY stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $338.68. The company had a trading volume of 72,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,399. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $321.61 and a one year high of $374.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a $1.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

