Progressive Corp (PGR) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,214 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Progressive were worth $34,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Progressive by 409.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 8,571.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $64.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $50.79 and a 52 week high of $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.43. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Buckingham Research raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 target price on Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 target price on Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Progressive from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other Progressive news, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $3,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,368 shares in the company, valued at $12,064,571.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $817,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

