ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (SDOW) Stock Price Down 7.6%

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) fell 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60. 5,296,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 4,777,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDOW. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 408.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 57,060 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 11.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter.
About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW)
ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.
