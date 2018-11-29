Prudential Financial Inc. Has $17.69 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $17,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 531.6% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Republic Services by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Republic Services from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Republic Services from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Republic Services from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.35 per share, with a total value of $108,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,525. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RSG opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.54. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 12.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

