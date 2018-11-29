Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 36,737 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 793,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,737 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNDA shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Shares of VNDA opened at $24.05 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 36,737 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/prudential-financial-inc-sells-36737-shares-of-vanda-pharmaceuticals-inc-vnda.html.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.