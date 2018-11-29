Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 4,500 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $18,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 23.6% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,052,000 after acquiring an additional 489,488 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 89.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 916,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,433,000 after acquiring an additional 431,896 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 180.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 562,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,333,000 after acquiring an additional 361,921 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3,470.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 352,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,917,000 after acquiring an additional 342,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5,455.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,350,000 after acquiring an additional 332,859 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $58,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,002.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.63, for a total transaction of $1,388,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,937.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,200 shares of company stock valued at $30,747,866 over the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $147.96 on Thursday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $98.34 and a 52-week high of $151.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.83%.

MKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.89.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 4,500 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/prudential-financial-inc-sells-4500-shares-of-mccormick-co-sh-nv-mkc.html.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.