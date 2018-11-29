PTC Inc (PTC) Holdings Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.20% of PTC worth $24,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,657,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,819,000 after purchasing an additional 260,827 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PTC by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,516,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,077,000 after purchasing an additional 58,441 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,049,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,422,000 after buying an additional 18,880 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,413,000 after buying an additional 719,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 990,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,869,000 after buying an additional 169,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $88.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.54. PTC Inc has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.00 million. PTC had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Cowen set a $105.00 target price on PTC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PTC to $96.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $25,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,643.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Miller sold 46,524 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $3,975,010.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,900,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,231 shares of company stock worth $12,338,365. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PTC

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

