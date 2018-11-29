PVH (PVH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PVH (NYSE:PVH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.07, Bloomberg Earnings reports. PVH had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.77. 1,844,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,864. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. PVH has a 52-week low of $106.63 and a 52-week high of $169.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $177.00 price target on PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on PVH from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America set a $180.00 price objective on PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.25.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

