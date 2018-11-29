Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Post Holdings Inc (POST) Boosted by Analyst

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) – Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Post in a report released on Sunday, November 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Post’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $111.00 price target on shares of Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Shares of Post stock opened at $94.70 on Wednesday. Post has a 12-month low of $70.66 and a 12-month high of $101.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Post by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,758,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,573,000 after buying an additional 149,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Post by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,574,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,495,000 after buying an additional 21,879 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Post by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,773,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,582,000 after buying an additional 267,149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Post by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,823,000 after buying an additional 27,557 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Post by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,545,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

