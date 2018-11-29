Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX) Decreased by Analyst

Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) – SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newfield Exploration in a report released on Tuesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Newfield Exploration’s FY2019 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NFX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newfield Exploration from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newfield Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.47.

Shares of NFX stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Newfield Exploration has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,202,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $640,096,000 after buying an additional 458,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after buying an additional 119,735 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Newfield Exploration in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 477,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,758,000 after buying an additional 38,966 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Newfield Exploration in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000.

In related news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 16,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $472,709.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

