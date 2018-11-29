QLC Chain One Day Volume Reaches $3.46 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000699 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Kucoin and Coinnest. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.65 or 0.02258434 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00124494 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00196696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.64 or 0.08325971 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Binance, Coinnest, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

