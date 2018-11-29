Qorvo (QRVO) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Cowen

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $75.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on QRVO. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Qorvo to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

Shares of QRVO opened at $67.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $86.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $884.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,262 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $81,777.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,085.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 2,093 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $167,188.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth $119,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter worth $159,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2,381.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 216.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

