Quanta Services Inc (PWR) Holdings Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Quanta Services by 5.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 446,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 304.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 124,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 93,450 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 107.7% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 63,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 290,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. Quanta Services Inc has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $40.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Quanta Services from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Quanta Services from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

