Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 41,515 Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. 56.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In other Nordstrom news, insider Christine Deputy sold 11,534 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $759,744.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,617.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sari sold 8,795 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $549,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,960 shares in the company, valued at $935,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,604 shares of company stock worth $12,621,378 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JWN traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,553. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 51.66%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/quantbot-technologies-lp-acquires-shares-of-41515-nordstrom-inc-jwn.html.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.