Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 38,158 Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (FHB)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,666 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,158 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth about $276,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 18,153.6% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 238,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 236,904 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 47.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 43.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,995 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the second quarter valued at about $6,233,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

FHB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $25.22. 1,432,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,845. First Hawaiian Inc has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.74.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.89 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 26.14%. Equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price target on First Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

In other First Hawaiian news, Director Paribas Bnp sold 20,000,000 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $574,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

