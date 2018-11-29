Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 23,843 Shares of SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,843 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 341.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total transaction of $162,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,859.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.73, for a total value of $419,527.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,384,421.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Bank of America cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $357.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $330.00 price objective on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $392.00 to $333.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.27. 947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.68. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $216.32 and a fifty-two week high of $333.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $703.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.51 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 32.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

