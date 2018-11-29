Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $87.40

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $87.40 and last traded at $87.75, with a volume of 1570854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Argus set a $120.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 41,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 13,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,740,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

