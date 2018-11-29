RadiSys (RSYS) & Interlink Electronics (LINK) Critical Analysis

RadiSys (NASDAQ:RSYS) and Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RadiSys and Interlink Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadiSys $133.77 million 0.46 -$52.60 million ($0.55) -2.82 Interlink Electronics $11.15 million 1.99 $1.26 million N/A N/A

Interlink Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RadiSys.

Profitability

This table compares RadiSys and Interlink Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadiSys -29.64% -201.99% -1.17% Interlink Electronics 5.99% 7.39% 6.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for RadiSys and Interlink Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RadiSys 0 3 0 0 2.00 Interlink Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

RadiSys currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 287.10%. Given RadiSys’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe RadiSys is more favorable than Interlink Electronics.

Risk and Volatility

RadiSys has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interlink Electronics has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.7% of RadiSys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of RadiSys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.8% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Interlink Electronics beats RadiSys on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

RadiSys Company Profile

Radisys Corporation provides telecom solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Software-Systems and Hardware Solutions. The company's products include MediaEngine products that provide media processing capabilities required for applications, such as voice over long-term evolution (VoLTE), voice over Wi-Fi, Web real-time communication, and multimedia conferencing, as well as media interworking; and MobilityEngine, Its MobilityEngine products portfolio provide solutions for 4G, LTE-Advance and emerging 5G standards for RAN use cases, including Centralized, Virtualized and multi access edge compute (MEC). It also offers FlowEngine, which comprises data plane traffic distribution products that classify and distribute session data flows to network processing resources. In addition, the company develops telecommunications products and applications; and DCEngine products include open-based rack-scale systems that provide transformation to cloud based compute, storage, networking fabrics, and open source hardware and software. Further, it offers legacy embedded products, including ATCA, computer-on-module express, and rack mount servers that enable the control and movement of data in 3G and LTE telecom networks and provide the hardware enablement for network elements applications; enable image processing capabilities for healthcare markets; and enable energy-efficient computing capabilities for industrial deployments. The company sells its products through direct sales, distributors, sales representatives, and system integrators in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Radisys Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software products and custom solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, and modules that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs. The company also provides FSR sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. In addition, it offers human machine interface solutions that have various applications, including vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, biological monitoring, and others. The company serves Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities in various markets, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. It operates in the United States, Asia and Middle East, Europe, and internationally. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

