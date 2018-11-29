Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 27,134 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 194.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth about $1,444,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 25.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 257,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 52,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $15.93 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

KIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/rafferty-asset-management-llc-decreases-holdings-in-kimco-realty-corp-kim.html.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018, the company owned interests in 450 460 U.S. shopping centers comprising 78 – 79 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.