Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 3,596 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 28,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 29.5% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 119.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other National Retail Properties news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $307,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,194.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $459,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,469.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,938 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NNN stock opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.03. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 18.01 and a quick ratio of 18.01.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $155.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.04 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 53.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

NNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $50.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned 2,846 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 29.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.5 years.

