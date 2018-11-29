Ramsdens (RFX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ramsdens (LON:RFX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Shares of RFX opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Wednesday. Ramsdens has a 1-year low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 214.25 ($2.80).

Ramsdens (LON:RFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 13 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th.

About Ramsdens

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying, and Jewellery Retail. The company offers foreign currency exchange, and pawnbroking and related financial services.

