Rapid7 Inc (RPD) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 3,076.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,226,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188,140 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.62% of Rapid7 worth $45,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 64.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,292 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 8.2% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,193,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,689,000 after purchasing an additional 90,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 27.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 999,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,197,000 after purchasing an additional 215,700 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 896,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 10.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 865,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 82,086 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $425,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $477,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,438,485 shares of company stock worth $81,501,482. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

RPD stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Rapid7 Inc has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 76.86%. The business had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RPD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

