Raven Industries (RAVN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Raven Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Raven Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54. Raven Industries has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $49.80.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $104.83 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Raven Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Raven Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,129,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,672,000 after purchasing an additional 222,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Raven Industries by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,593,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,404,000 after purchasing an additional 83,981 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Raven Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 672,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Raven Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Raven Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

