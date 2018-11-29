Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 5,146 Shares of BB&T Co. (BBT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $7,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of BB&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BB&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of BB&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 4,311.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BB&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 611 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $30,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $141,786.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBT stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.21. The company had a trading volume of 107,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. BB&T Co. has a twelve month low of $45.93 and a twelve month high of $56.31.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 11.66%. BB&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BB&T from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $56.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BB&T has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

