Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 13,938 Shares of Novartis AG (NVS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,538,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,606,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,436 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,856,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,590 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 5,739.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,686,000 after purchasing an additional 829,174 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 453.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 975,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,721,000 after purchasing an additional 799,580 shares during the period. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised Novartis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.90.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.39. The company had a trading volume of 752,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $205.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.73. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $94.19.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 25.98%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

