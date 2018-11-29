Raytheon (RTN) Given Daily News Impact Score of 1.50

Media coverage about Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Raytheon earned a media sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the aerospace company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE RTN opened at $173.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.8675 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RTN shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon from $228.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.54.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

