Regency Centers Corp (REG) Stake Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REG. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,487,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,413,000 after buying an additional 1,358,035 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,102,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,953,000 after buying an additional 1,354,319 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,258,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,263,000 after buying an additional 1,129,162 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,292,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,565,000 after buying an additional 1,032,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,207,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,149,000 after buying an additional 648,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on Regency Centers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.30.

In related news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 2,095 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $137,871.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $137,279.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REG opened at $62.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Corp has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $70.64. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $278.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.51 million. Research analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.16%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

