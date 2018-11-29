Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) Position Reduced by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $42,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $90,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,743 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,769.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,120 shares of company stock worth $1,058,990. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RGA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $155.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $150.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1 year low of $127.84 and a 1 year high of $165.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.74. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

