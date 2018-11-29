Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $146.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $155.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

In related news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $296,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,933.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,769.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,990. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 33.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 989,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,029,000 after acquiring an additional 248,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 932,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,271,000 after acquiring an additional 128,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.56. The company had a trading volume of 15,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,291. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $127.84 and a 1 year high of $165.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.74. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

