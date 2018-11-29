Relex (RLX) Trading 43.8% Lower Over Last Week

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded down 37.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Relex has a market cap of $871,528.00 and approximately $6,089.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Relex has traded 43.8% lower against the dollar. One Relex token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008854 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.74 or 0.02396807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00124960 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00197487 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.02 or 0.08795284 BTC.

About Relex

Relex’s launch date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,831,044 tokens. The official website for Relex is www.relex.io. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Relex

Relex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Sistemkoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

