Renew (RNWH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Renew (LON:RNWH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 35.50 ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 34.70 ($0.45) by GBX 0.80 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Renew stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 356 ($4.65). 87,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,591. Renew has a 52-week low of GBX 343.20 ($4.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 481.25 ($6.29).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.67 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from Renew’s previous dividend of $3.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.86%.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday.

About Renew

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

