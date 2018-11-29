Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Crown Capital Partners Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (CRN)

Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Crown Capital Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 27th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Crown Capital Partners’ FY2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Crown Capital Partners has a 12 month low of C$7.63 and a 12 month high of C$11.90.

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$7.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.51 million.

About Crown Capital Partners

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a Canada-based specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing capital to Canadian companies and selected the United States companies that are unwilling or unable to obtain suitable financing from traditional capital providers, such as banks and private equity funds.

